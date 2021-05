by Janae Smith

1/8 KF106a_0062r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106a_0062r.jpg -- Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

2/8 KF106a_0079r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106a_0079r.jpg -- Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

3/8 KF106a_0273r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106a_0273r.jpg -- Pictured: Eddie Liu as Henry Yan -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

4/8 KF106a_0366r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106a_0366r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Eddie Liu as Henry Yan and Olivia Liang as Nicky -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

5/8 KF106fg_0001r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106fg_0001r.jpg -- Pictured: Tony Chung as Dennis Soong - Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved



6/8 KF106fg_0002r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106fg_0002r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Prasida as Ryan, Shannon Dang as Althea, Olivia Liang as Nicky and Eddie Liu as Henry -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

7/8 KF106fg_0004r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106fg_0004r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li and Tzi Ma as Jin -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

8/8 KF106fg_0008r Kung Fu -- "Rage" -- Image Number: KF106fg_0008r.jpg -- Pictured: Tony Chung as Dennis Soong -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved















JUSTICE AND REVENGE — When the retrieval of a weapon doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) takes matters into her own hands. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) takes Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) on a surprise date and Althea (Shannon Dang) finds herself faced with an ultimatum.