Parents of Missing One-Month-Old Speak Out at News Conference

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the baby’s body has been found. His father has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and is being held on $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The parents of missing one-month-old Caleb Whisnand, Jr. spoke at a news conference this afternoon. They were joined by Capt. Trent Beasley of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb was seen with his father Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. in north Montgomery. He was seen again wearing a camouflage onesie around 10:45 pm Monday at a Circle K Gas Station on Wetumpka Highway.

“I don’t remember a lot,” the baby’s father, Caleb Whisnand, Sr., said.

“Please find him. Please,” the baby’s mother, Angela Garner said.

Capt. Beasley said that all leads are being pursued, as well as video evidence. He is asking anyone with knowledge of the baby’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (334) 832-1328.