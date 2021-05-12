The Marlon and Marcus Foundation Host Celebrity Golf Tournament

by Kay McCabe

Do the names Andruw Jones, Jimmy Rollins, Roman Harper or Luis Gonzalez ring a bell?

Well those were just a few of the star athletes that we’re in attendance at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill, in Prattville.

The local non-profit, The Marlon and Marcus Foundation, hosted the event on Tuesday, May 11, to raise money to build a world-class multipurpose facility at the city’s historic North Highland Memorial Complex.

Over 10 star athletes ranging from the NFL, MLB, and MFL, traveled to Prattville to support the organization.

“Everyone of them that I contacted, without hesitation, said ‘I’ll come’,” said Marlon Anderson, 12 year Major Leaguer & co-found of The Marlon and Marcus Foundation, “[they said] this is your first event, we’ll get ourselves out there, and we’ll take care of the hotel, we’re coming to support you and your cause.”

Friend of Anderson, native of Prattville, and New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, Roman Harper, said he always enjoys supporting his hometown, and especially the youth.

“When you get those older people to push those hopes and dreams, and the belief into our youth,” said Harper, “that’s all you need and that’s all you can ask for.”

All of the athletes said they agree that they enjoyed coming out and using their career successes to inspire the youth and give back, though some say they didn’t have much success on the course.

“My game is not that bad today,” said Andruw Jones, MLB 5-time All-Star & Braves Hall of Fame.

“[My game] is not that good. But I look good, so that’s all that matters,” said Harper.

For more information on The Marlon and Marcus Foundation, visit here.