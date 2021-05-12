Turning A Bit Cooler

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary remains stationary across south Alabama tonight. It eventually pushes southward as high pressure builds into the area from the north Thursday. This will begin the drying out process for us. Skies gradually clear and we’re looking at brighter days ahead. Temps will start out a bit cool with upper 40s to lower 50s both Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs only manage upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday but a warm up kicks in Friday. Temps climb into the upper 70s and then low to mid 80s over the weekend. Abundant sunshine will lead to the warming trend. Looks like really nice weather conditions for all your outdoor plans. We head into early next week with moisture on the increase. We’ll introduce the chance for showers late Monday with an increase chance as the week progresses.