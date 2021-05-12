Wet Start to Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

The stalled front across South Alabama means we remain generally cloudy with periods of rain and storms at times today. The SPC maintains a “marginal risk” for severe storms across Southeast Alabama today as a few storms could be strong/severe, with gusty winds and some hail possible.

Temperatures today will be cooler with low and mid-70s this afternoon, and rain amounts should be around one inch for most locations.

TOMORROW: There could be some lingering light showers early tomorrow and the day will be mainly cloudy, but drier air begins to settle in from the northwest by the end of the day, allowing for some clearing. It will be another cooler day with highs only in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full force Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a warming trend. The high Friday will be in the upper 70s, and we will be in the low 80s Saturday afternoon, with mid and upper 80s for Sunday. Another wonderful weekend of weather for Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns to the state Monday with a risk of some scattered showers, but an approaching cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms through midweek followed by dry air for the latter half of the week.

Stay dry on this wet Wednesday!!!

Ryan