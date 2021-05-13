Alabama Woman ‘Iconic Facce’ Arrested in Houston After Allegedly Robbing Bank to Pay for Plastic Surgery

by Alabama News Network Staff

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – An Alabama woman from Ozark has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mississippi bank and will serve 15 years in prison. Authorities say they believe Iconic Facce stole money to pay for plastic surgery.

She admitted to robbing a Gulfport bank in March 2019. The bank’s surveillance system captured the robbery. No weapon was seen or shown. It has also been reported that an abandoned Cadillac was later found near the bank. Investigators traced it back to Facce and determined she was the suspect in the footage of the robbery. She was arrested at an airport in Houston upon returning from Mexico.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)