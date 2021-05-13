Alabama’s Hemphill hits 60th home run, ties program record

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball re-wrote the record book in a 5-1 win over Kentucky to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Bailey Hemphill hit two home runs in the win, moving into a first-place tie with Kelly Kretschman (1998-2001) for the Alabama career record at 60. The two homers also tie the SEC Tournament single-game record, with Florida’s Nicole DeWitt last doing so in 2018. Montana Fouts was lights-out in the circle, tying the SEC Tournament single-game record with 15 strikeouts, previously set by Alabama’s Alexis Osorio in a 10-inning win over Texas A&M in 2017.

Alabama (43-7) took a 1-0 lead over Kentucky (39-13) with Hemphill’s first home run of the day in the first inning before a two-run double from Jenna Johnson in the third made it a 3-0 game. The Wildcats got a run back in the top of the fourth on a fielding error, but a two-run shot from Hemphill in the fifth brought the score to its final tally of 5-1.

Hemphill led the offense with a 2-for-3 day from the plate, while Alexis Mack, Kaylee Tow and Maddie Morgan each extended their hit streaks to seven games. Fouts (20-3) earned the complete-game win, posting her 15th performance with double-digit strikeouts, nine of which have come against ranked opponents.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“This was a great Division I softball game between two great teams. Congrats to Kentucky on a heck of a conference run. They will do great in the postseason. Montana was terrific throughout the game with 15 Ks and Bailey as well. That was the old Bailey at the plate, and we are happy to see her finally out of the home run slump.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama is now 42-26 all-time at the SEC Tournament, including a 3-0 mark vs. Kentucky

The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost its opening game at the SEC Tournament since 1999

Alabama improves its win streak to 11 games, 10 of which have come over ranked foes

Bailey Hemphill hit two home runs, moving her into a first-place tie with Kelly Kretschman at 60 career homers, an Alabama record that has stood since 2001

The two home runs also tie the SEC Tournament single-game record, last matched by Florida’s Nicole DeWitt in 2018

Montana Fouts’ 15 strikeouts ties the SEC Tournament single-game record, previously set by Alabama’s Alexis Osorio in a 10-inning win over Texas A&M in 2017

The game was Fouts’ 15th game this season with double-digit strikeouts, nine of which have come against ranked opponents

Hemphill has now reached base safely in 13 straight games

Alexis Mack, Kaylee Tow and Maddie Morgan extended their hitting streaks to seven games

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bailey Hemphill blasted a solo home run to left field (1-0, 1 Out)

B3 | Jenna Johnson hit a two-run double down the left field line (3-0, 2 Out)

T4 | After a one-out single, an errant throw allowed the Kentucky runner to round third and score (3-1, 1 Out)

B5 | Hemphill hit her second home run of the day, a two-run shot to left center (5-1, 0 Out)

UP NEXT – ALABAMA AT SEC TOURNAMENT (TUSCALOOSA, ALA.)

Friday, May 14 vs. Tennessee (ESPN2)