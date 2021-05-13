Below-Normal Temperatures Close Out The Week

by Ben Lang

If you found yourself reaching for a jacket Thursday morning, you probably weren’t alone. Morning low temperatures fell into the 50s. While the last few days featured more clouds than sunshine, sunshine returns in greater supply today. Many locations were back to a mostly sunny sky at midday, with the back edge of the cloud deck gradually pushing south. Expect a partly cloudy sky through the rest of the day, with temperatures well below normal. Highs only reach the low to mid 70s, but that should feel rather pleasant. Humidity becomes fairly low while winds remain out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The sky becomes mostly clear overnight, and with our cool air-mass in places, temperatures fall into the low 50s. A few locations could drop all the way into the upper 40s. Friday looks mostly sunny and rather nice again with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night still looks cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures trend up this weekend. Expect highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Lows could fall into the upper 50s Saturday night, but Sunday night lows only fall into the low to mid 60s. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday and at worst a partly cloudy sky Sunday.

Winds turn to the southeast by early next week, gradually increasing humidity and eventually leading to increasing rain chances. In fact, we could see some spotty showers develop by Monday afternoon. Next week’s weather pattern looks typical for mid to late May. Daytime highs range from the mid to upper 80s each day, with isolated showers and/or storms developing each afternoon. It looks like Wednesday features the best chance for rain with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Still, the rain chance is below 50/50 at the moment and next week certainly doesn’t look like a washout. Outside of daily pop-up showers and storms, most days still feature at least a partly cloudy sky.