CrimeStoppers: Atlanta Search for Armed and Dangerous Fugitive Expands to Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Atlanta search for Andre Thomas, an alleged armed and dangerous fugitive has expanded to Alabama.

According to CrimeStoppers, the search has now included Covington County. Police say Thomas could have relatives and associates in the area and he may have reached out to them as he was planning his escape from the law.

Thomas is described as a 40-year-old, black male, 5’4 ft. in height, weighing approximately 130lbs. He is wanted for his role in a February 17th Atlanta, Georgia Homicide.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andre Thomas, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867)