Dallas Co. Jury Convicts Orrville Man in 2015 Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County jury has convicted an Orrville man of murder — and abuse of a corpse.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Raphael Clark shot and killed Derrick Dower of Selma — during a robbery attempt back in 2015. Then dumped Dower’s body in a different location.

“It took place in the Orrville-Beloit area but it started from Selma,” said Jackson.

“They were riding in the car together. And at some point he tried to rob him — and killed him.”

Jackson says the jury deliberated for less than an hour — before returning with guilty verdicts.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced in September.