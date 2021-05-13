Drying Out & Heating Up

by Shane Butler

We are heading into a rather nice weather pattern over the next several days. High pressure will take over and help keep the area mainly clear and dry. Temps will respond with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s Friday and then it’s mid to upper 80s through the weekend into next week. We’re expecting some great conditions for any outdoor plans over the weekend. The ridge of high pressure slides a little to our east and allows moisture to creep back into the area early next week. Eventually isolated showers and possibly t-storms will dot the landscape. Typical springtime stuff with mainly late afternoon development. It seems we’ve had several brief cool snaps here lately but indications are a warm up is underway and it plans to stick around for the time being.