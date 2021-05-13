Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Bill to Allow Limited Wine Delivery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabamians will soon be able to have a bottle of cabernet or chardonnay delivered in the mail.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed wine shipment legislation into law. The bill was approved this session after years of debate.

The new law was sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur). It will allow wineries to obtain a direct wine shipper license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship limited quantities of wine directly to Alabama residents 21 and older.

Only wine producers could do shipments and not retailers. People could do wine-of-the-month clubs only if the wine is shipped from the producer.

5/13/2021 4:42:18 PM (GMT -5:00)