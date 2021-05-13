Governor Ivey Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Will Now Include Those Age 12 and Older

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey has announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. It now includes individuals age 12 and older, it is effective immediately. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices giving recommendations Wednesday and the CDC gave its final approval Wednesday, May 12.

Gov. Ivey said the following in regards to the expansion,

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions, The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The Governors Office says the Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older. With this expansion, there will be more than 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama. At the moment, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.

It is encouraged by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris that individuals 12 and older get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, he also says the vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.