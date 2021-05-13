Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” Arrives in the Capital City

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is here! As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Montgomery, Wetumpka, Prattville, and Milbrook from Thursday, May 13th until Sunday, May 16th. Fans can peek inside and take pics with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels at various locations throughout the weekend as the hotdog company aims to spread a little extra joy and happiness to the area.

At all of the events fans will be able to answer trivia questions to become an honorary Hotdogger and take home an iconic Wiener Whistle. No cost is involved.

Here are the locations to see the Wienermobile:

Walmart Supercenter Wetumpka

May 13th from 1:00 PM till 7:00 PM

Location: 538 US-231, Wetumpka, AL

Walmart Supercenter Millbrook

May 14th from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM

Location: 145 Kelley Blvd Millbrook, AL

Walmart Supercenter Prattville

May 14th from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM

Location: 1903 Cobbs Ford Rd Prattville, AL

Walmart Supercenter

May 15th from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM

Location: 3801 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL

Walmart Supercenter

May 15th from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM

Location: 851 Ann St Montgomery, AL

Walmart Supercenter

May 16th from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM

Location: 6495 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL