Master Motivator Set to Retire at Marengo High School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A high school principal in Marengo County — is calling it quits at the end of the school year — after an amazing academic feat.

The principal at Marengo High School in Dixons Mills has been motivating students — and encouraging them to do their best for nearly four decades.

And there’s no better example of his skills as a motivator — than his very own children.

After 38 years in education — the last 12 as the principal of Marengo High School — David Miller is set to retire in June.

“I saw my grandmother sign a check with an “X” and so, that bothered me. My mom made it to the 6th grade. My dad made it to the 5th grade. And they instilled in me that you got to do better. And so down through the years we just realized the value of education,” said Miller.

It’s something Miller stressed to his students throughout his career. It’s also something he and wife Marilyn — who’s a coach at MHS — have stressed at home with their four daughters. And come Graduation Day next Friday — all four girls will have graduated at the top of their class.

“I’m grateful for the four daughters that graduated as valedictorians. But I’m more proud of the fact that we have boasted a 90 to 95 percent graduation rate the whole while I’ve been principal.”

Miller — who is also a long-time church pastor — says his faith has been a major influence in his approach to educating — and raising children. And dealing with people.

“First and foremost, he’s a great listener,” said English teacher Amber Matthews.

“Any ideas or activities that we bring to the table, Mr. Miller always listens to us.”

“If you can understand people, and get people to understand you and get them to do their best. Success will follow,” Miller said.

Graduation Day at Marengo High School is May 21st. And the last day of school — is May 27th.