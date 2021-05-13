Montgomery Public School System Is Working On Changing School Names

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery Public School system is Currently working on changing the names of three of the high schools. Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Sidney Lanier are all names of notable confederate men.

The school board feels as though the names should no longer be on these Montgomery County High Schools. They are looking to replace the names with people who have made a positive impact in history. The board currently has two Chairpersons’ who have teamed up to form a special committee that will handle the name changes. This committee is allowing the residents in the school system to help come up with the name changes for the three schools.

Once the committee chooses the final suggestions, they will present those potential names to the Superintendent and the Board for approval.

If you would like to submit a suggestion Click here.