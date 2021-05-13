Selma Police Search for 13 Year old Missing Female

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Police are looking for 13-year-old Kamirah Coleman who was last seen at the dollar general in white hall on May 8th at 9:30 pm. Coleman left her home in Selma the previous night. She was last seen wearing a purple dress, black shirt, and dark color shoes.

Officers believe Coleman is trying to get to the Montgomery area. She is listed as a runaway.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts call the Selma police department at 874-66-11