South University to host Dual Enrollment and College Prep Courses

by Janae Smith

MOTIVATED TO GET AHEAD IN SUMMER 2021?

A limited time offer for Montgomery Public Schools 2021-2022 11th and 12th graders and Private High Schoolers, face-to-face summer 2021 academic dual enrollment for dual credit (DE/DC) and FREE College Prep courses. Course options are offered for acceleration at LAMP High School. There will be limited enrollment class sizes of 15 students. Courses without 10 students enrolled by May 21,2021 will be cancelled.

Classes offered will go June 1- July 29 from 8:00am to 12:00 noon on the LAMP campus.

CODE SECTION DESCRIPTION ENG 1100 MGDE01 COMP I SOC 1001 MGDE01 INTRO. TO SOCIO ENG 1100 MGDE02 COMP I

See approval/scholarship forms below and high school counselor for eligibility.

Tuition scholarships are available.

Click here for >> MPS APPROVAL FORM

Click here for >> MPS SCHOLARSHIP FORM

[For MPS students] Once completed, visit South University’s DE/DC landing page for enrollment HERE.

Click here to register Private School Students >> PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENT REGISTRATION

Students will then select a major area of interest, enter their contact information, and South University will contact students and walk them through the remainder of the process.

For students that may not be ready for college credit, but would like to enhance their skills in English and Math in preparation for college, South University is also offering College Prep Courses for FREE.

Register for College Prep HERE