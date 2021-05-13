Sunny and Dry through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: There were some lingering light showers early this morning over our southeastern communities, but through the day, drier air begins to settle in from the northwest, which will allow for a gradually clearing sky through the day from north to south. Today will be another unseasonably cool day for May with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a warming trend. The high Friday will be in the upper 70s, followed by low 80s Saturday afternoon with mid and upper 80s for Sunday. Another wonderful weekend of weather for Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns to the state Monday with a risk of an isolated shower, but most of the rain stays west and north of Alabama. For the rest of the week, the pattern features warm temperatures, perhaps muggy conditions, and the daily threat come some scattered showers and storms. Highs next week will be in the 80s.

Have an interesting Thursday!!!

Ryan