Hundreds of Graduates Walk Across the Stage in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s Graduation Day today in the city of Selma.

Hundreds of graduates will walk across the stage — and get a diploma –an achievement that will carry them — into the future that stands before them.

Wallace Community College Selma held a traditional in-person graduation — to celebrate it’s Class of 2021.

“This is a special day for those students,” Johnny Moss, III.

“They worked so hard. So we wanted to reward them.”

The ceremony was held outside — to allow more distance between people in the audience. A jumbo-tron screen — and a huge sound system was set up in the school parking lot.

Selma High School is also using the set-up — for its graduation ceremony.

“I’m just really glad that we’re able to have a traditional face to face graduation, just so it can feel a little bit more like normal. Because they’ve been through so much this year, as far as not having a traditional senior year. But they have persevered. And I’m just really proud of them,” said school superintendent Dr Avis Williams.

Williams was the Commencement speaker at Selma University’s spring Commencement and Convocation.

“This is a celebration for everybody who has been involved in the academic process — the students, the teachers, the parents, the supporters. Everybody celebrates on this day,” said SU President Dr Stanford Angion.

“Graduation Day is like payday. It’s that day where you are reminded of all the challenges, all of the victories, all of the struggles, all the hurdles. This is your day to remind you that you’ve made it. It’s a day of victory,” said Dr Tonya Chestnut.

Chestnut represents the Selma area on the State Board of Education.