Marvelous May Weather Through Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry days with sunshine in full supply highlight the forecast for today, tomorrow, and Sunday. The high this afternoon will be in the upper 70s, with lows 80s Saturday, then mid and upper 80s for Sunday. Sunday could feature a few more clouds late in the day, but these should be few and far between. Overall, a wonderful weekend of weather for Alabama.

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns to the state Monday with more clouds and the with a risk of an isolated shower. The rest of the week will be very warm and muggy, with highs in the mid and upper 80s, and most days will feature some scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan