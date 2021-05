Montgomery Christian School Hosts Art Splash 2021: “Art in the Garden”

by Alabama News Network Staff

This week the Montgomery Christian School hosted “Art in the Garden” for its annual Art Splash. The event raises funds for scholarships for MCS Students. Those in attendance were able to walk through the backyard of the Methvin home in the garden district as they admired the local art. There is also a free virtual auction that runs until Monday at 9 pm.