Nationwide Manhunt Ends in Montgomery

by Kay McCabe

The nationwide manhunt for the man accused of murdering a Yale University student, back in February, has now been arrested.

The U.S.Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Fugitive Qinxuan Pan, Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.

Pan is charged in the murder of Yale University graduate student, Kevin Jiang.