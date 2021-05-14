Plenty of Sunshine And Trending Warmer This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday began on an unseasonably cool note once more. Morning low temperatures were in the mid 40s to low 50s in most locations. Since then, temperatures have warmed considerably thanks to abundant sunshine. Midday temperatures soared into the mid 70s. Expect a slow warm-up for the rest of the afternoon, with most locations topping out in the upper 70s. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny with no rain in today’s forecast. Temperatures gradually cool this evening, with temperatures falling from around 70° at 7PM to near 60° by 11PM. The rest of the night looks cool once more, with lows in the low 50s.

The weekend features sunshine and some fair-weather clouds, but no rain. Temperatures slowly trend warmer, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Lows could fall into the 50s one more time Saturday night. Sunday features high temperatures in the mid 80s, with lows in the low 60s.

Chances for rain return next week, but the week as a whole certainly doesn’t look like a washout. Winds turn to the southeast by the second half of this weekend, working to gradually increase humidity in our area. That leads to the chance for isolated daytime showers and/or storms starting Monday. Monday’s rain chance still looks very slim, but the rain chance appears slightly higher Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Isolated afternoon showers or storms appear possible Thursday and Friday too. Despite the return of rain to our forecast, temperatures look quite warm each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.