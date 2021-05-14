Trending Much Warmer!

by Shane Butler



High pressure will be the dominant weather feature over the deep south until further notice. This means lots of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions. Temps will respond with highs in the lower to mid 80s over the weekend and mid to upper 80s most of next week. Morning temps start out cool over the weekend but next week will be different with mid to upper 60s for lows. Moisture begins to slowly return through the work week. It will eventually lead to isolated showers and possibly t-storms. Most of the rain activity would occur during the late afternoon heating. Odds are most spots reman dry and a bit warm. It’s nothing unusual for this time of the year. Actually, temps will be about where they should be for mid May. Have a great and safe weekend!