Troopers on the scene of a fatal accident in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers are on the scene of an accident in Autauga County that claimed the lives of two people.

ALEA says it happened just before 3:00PM at the intersection of Alabama 14 and Autauga County 3.

Troopers say the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

No other information is available at this time.