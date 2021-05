Two People Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that critically injured two people.

MPD spokesperson Cpl. Tina McGriff said it happened just after 1:00PM in the 2900 block of Pelzer Avenue.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two individuals, one male and one female, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on any suspects at this time.