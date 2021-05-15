Alabama Tourism Department Launches Civil Rights Podcast

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s state tourism agency has launched a podcast that both tells stories about the civil rights movement and encourages people to visit places linked to the era.

The three-part Alabama Civil Rights Podcast explores topics including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and nonviolence and the groundbreaking Freedom Rides of 1961. It also talks about the Birmingham campaign of 1963 and the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march of 1965.

Listeners can find details about visiting those sites and others through the agency’s website.

The series is available through the Alabama Tourism Department website and other sites where podcasts are available.

