Cool Tonight But Sunshine And Warmth Sunday

by Ben Lang

The weekend is off too a very nice start with plenty of sunshine Saturday. The morning started on another cool note, with most locations briefly falling into the upper 40s or low 50s. Saturday afternoon really wasn’t much warmer than Friday. High temperatures topped out near 80° today versus the upper 70s Friday. Meanwhile, winds were mainly out of the east rather than the southeast. As a result, humidity was rather low with dewpoints in the 40s and relative humidity between 30 and 35%. Temperatures look cool again overnight, with most locations falling into the low and mid 50s. This evening features comfortable temperatures again, with low 70s at 7PM, then a gradual drop through the 60s through midnight.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low or mid 80s. Seems that humidity stays relatively low despite winds turning a bit more south easterly. Sunday night low temperatures could fall into the 50s one more time, but next week trends a bit warmer.

Next week also features the return of rain to our forecast. Still, next week does not look like a washout. In fact, Saturday afternoon models runs trended drier with even lower daytime rain coverage throughout the week. By Monday afternoon, slightly higher humidity leads to a chance for a stray afternoon shower or storm. Really seems like the best chance for one would be in far southwest Alabama. The vast majority of our area stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Monday night lows only fall into the mid 60s.

The coverage of daytime showers or storms could be a touch higher Wednesday, but again the majority of our area likely won’t receive rain. Thursday and Friday now look mainly dry and mainly sunny. Winds may stay a bit more easterly throughout the week, keeping higher humidity at bay. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Next weekend looks mainly dry and even warmer for now. High temperatures could be close to 90° next Saturday and Sunday.