It Will Still Take Congress to Allow Alabama to Switch to Permanent Daylight Saving Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is joining the states seeking to permanently switch to daylight saving time if Congress ever authorizes it.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Thursday that she signed the bill that was approved by state lawmakers with only one dissenting vote. However, the change cannot take effect unless Congress modifies federal law to allow it.

Similar measures have been popular in statehouses across the country.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have enacted legislation or passed a resolution to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change.

