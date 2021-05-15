PHOTO GALLERY: Farmers Market at the Shoppes at EastChase

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

4/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

5/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network



6/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

7/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

8/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

9/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network

10/10 Farmers Market at Shoppes at EastChase – May 15, 2021 – Alabama News Network





















The 17th annual Farmers Market at The Shoppes at EastChase has now opened for the season, with local vendors, music and much more.

The farmers market is scheduled for every Saturday morning from 7AM-Noon through September. This year, the market is near H&M.

This morning, there were more than 40 vendors and live music by Gypsy Cornbread.

“You come out here in this family atmosphere, selling some good produce to everybody,” Rodney Dixon of Dixon Family Farms told Alabama News Network. “We come to see our friends and neighbors that we have built a relationship with over the last 16 or 18 years,” he said.

“It is going to be a wonderful farmers market season,” Suzanna Wasserman Edwards of the Shoppes at EastChase said. “We can already tell the new location, it’s so fun, it’s so different, it really gives you an opportunity to go up and down the aisles and visit all of your favorite farmers market vendors,” she said.