Update: More Details in Fatal Autauga County Crash
Alabama State Troopers have now released more details about the crash that killed two women in Autauga County yesterday afternoon.
State troopers say 47-year-old Tommy Hagans of Prattville was driving a Nissan Xterra SUV around 2:42PM which crossed over Alabama Highway 14 and hit a Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Jeri Lashay Savage of Mobile.
Investigators say Hagans then hit a Kia Soul driven by 49-year-old Katherine Marshall of Prattville.
State troopers say the two people who were killed were 47-year-old Angela Renea Hagans of Prattville, who was in the front seat of the Xterra and 86-year-old Sara Smedley of Autaugaville, who was the front-seat passenger in the Versa.
The wreck happened about four miles west of Prattville.