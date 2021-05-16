Alabama Schools: Fewer COVID-19 Cases Reported in Local School Systems

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 14. The latest report shows a continued drop in cases.

Locally, there were 10 or fewer cases in each of the school systems. Outside of the Montgomery metro area, nearby, there were 11 cases in Chilton County Schools.

Overall, there were 328 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 391 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The previous week’s total is in parentheses:

Montgomery Public Schools – 10 (17)

Autauga County Schools – 5 (unreported)

Elmore County Schools –Fewer than 5 (13)

Pike Road Schools – Fewer than 5 (0)

Dallas County Schools – Fewer than 5 (unreported)

Selma City Schools – 0 (0)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE