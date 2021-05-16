Alabama Softball Earns No. 3 Seed, Qualifies for 22nd-Consecutive NCAA Tournament

by Madison Jaggars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning its 22nd-straight postseason bid coming in as the No. 3 overall seed where they will be joined by Clemson, Troy and Alabama State this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the Tuscaloosa Regional.

NCAA Regional action at Rhoads Stadium begins Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. CT with Clemson (42-6) facing Troy (36-15), followed by Alabama (45-7) vs. Alabama State (19-27) at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Tickets are available through the Alabama Ticket Office (205.348.2262) and via www.RollTide.com/tickets.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.