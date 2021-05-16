Historic Marker Unveiled at Home of Late Robert and Jeannie Graetz

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday the home of Rev. Robert Graetz and wife Jeannie Graetz was adorned with Montgomery’s latest historic marker.

Historian Richard Bailey organized the ceremony.

The Graetz are nationally recognized for their work during the civil rights movement.

The Graetz began their support for the civil rights movement during the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

They were the only white clergy to openly support the boycotts.

Robert was a white minister of a majority black Luthran church in Montgomery.

Their home was bombed by the KKK twice.

The Graetz passed way just three months apart. Jeannie Graetz was 90 years old, Reverend Robert Graetz was 92.