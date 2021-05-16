Officer Involved Shooting in Dadeville

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the State Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Dadeville on Sunday.

Police say deputies with the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office and ALEA State Troopers engaged in a shooting on Sunday May 16th, in Dadeville, Alabama.

In an official release, ALEA says the suspect involved was injured and transported to the hospital, and no officers were injured.

Police did not release the circumstances of the shooting, the suspect’s name, or how the confrontation began.

The investigation is ongoing.