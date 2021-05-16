Trending Warmer, Remaining Mainly Dry This Week

by Ben Lang

Another sunny and warm afternoon Sunday after a cool morning. Temperatures started in the low to mid 50s for most, but rebounded into the low 80s this afternoon. Even though winds turned more towards the southeast, humidity was decently low, with dewpoints in the upper 40s to around 50° and relative humidity falling to 30 to 35% during the afternoon. Temperatures cool quite a bit one more time tonight, but they do remain warmer. Expect overnight lows in the upper 40s under a mostly clear sky. This evening stays a bit warmer too, with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s at 7PM, low 70s by 9PM, and the mid to upper 60s at 11PM.

Monday looks a touch warmer and a bit more cloudy than Saturday and Sunday. Humidity looks a bit higher too, which could lead to a stray shower popping up during the daytime heating. The rain chance is very, very small, and looks like really only far southwest Alabama has the chance to see one of these Monday. Monday night remains warmer, with lows in the mid 60s.

Rain chances appeared small this week before, but now it looks they area slim to none all the way into next weekend. That means plenty of sunshine, and seasonable to above-seasonable warmth through then. Daytime highs reach the mid 80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid 80s Friday. There’s a chance for a stray afternoon shower or storm Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon. Again, the greatest chance looks to be across far southwest Alabama. By Thursday and Friday, it appears surface winds turn more towards the east rather than southeast. That means less humidity and rain chances near zero.

The dry weather pattern could very well continue into next weekend. Models show surface high pressure strengthening near our area, which could result in even warmer temperatures. It appears highs could approach or exceed 90° next Saturday and Sunday. That kind of warmth could continue into early next week too.