Troy Woman Killed in Pike County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Troy woman has been killed in a one-car crash in Pike County.

Investigators say 42-year-old Rebecca Elizabeth Thomas was driving on Pike County Highway 5513 when she left the road, hit a bridge abutment and drove into a creek.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. last night about nine miles east of Troy.