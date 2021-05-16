UPDATE: Face Mask Policies Changing at Local Stores

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some local stores are changing their face mask policies following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or adhere to social distancing either indoors or outdoors. There are exceptions for healthcare settings and on public transportation.

Alabama’s statewide mask order expired April 9, and Montgomery’s citywide mandate ended May 9.

Stores that are allowing fully vaccinated people to enter without a face mask are relying on the honor system. If you aren’t sure about a store’s policy, it’s best to have a face mask handy so that you may walk through the doors.

ABC NEWS: STORES CHANGING POLICIES NATIONWIDE

Here are the policies of some major retailers with locations in our area. Their policies may differ in states outside of Alabama:

COSTCO:

Costco says it will allow fully vaccinated shoppers to enter without a face mask. Face coverings are still required in healthcare areas, including: pharmacy, optical and hearing aid.

CVS:

CVS said it is reevaluating its policy, which still requires customers and employees to wear masks.

HOME DEPOT:

The Home Depot is still requiring masks at this time.

LOWES:

Lowes is still requiring masks at this time.

PUBLIX:

Publix says face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated shoppers.

TARGET:

Target will continue to require face masks and social distancing while it reviews guidance from the CDC.

WALGREENS:

Walgreens is reviewing CDC guidance and is currently still requiring customers and employees to wear masks.

WALMART:

Walmart won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask. Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday.

WINN-DIXIE:

Winn-Dixie will allow fully vaccinated customers and employees to shop and work in its stores without masks.