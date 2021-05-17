6-Year-Old Dies after Being Accidentally Shot by 3-Year-Old Sibling in Shelby County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 6-year-old child has died in Shelby County after a 3-year-old sibling found an unsecured gun and shot the older child.

The shooting happened Monday in Maylene, south of Birmingham.

Local news outlets report that it happened at the home a of a Helena police officer who wasn’t home at the time.

The 6-year-old who was shot was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego describes the death as “truly tragic.”

