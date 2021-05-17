Alabama Man Convicted of Stabbing Man and Dumping Body in Well

by Alabama News Network Staff

BEULAH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been convicted of killing a 72-year-old acquaintance whose body was found shot, stabbed, and dumped in a well on the suspect’s property. On Friday, a Lee County grand jury found 59-year-old Hubert Timothy Sprayberry guilty of intentional murder in the December 2019 slaying of James Edmund Clarke. According to testimony presenting during a preliminary hearing, Clarke was stabbed 22 times, shot three times, and found dumped in a well on Sprayberry’s Beulah property with cinderblocks weighing him down. Sprayberry is set to be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to life in prison.

