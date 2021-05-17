Alabama Police Kill Man Who Shot and Wounded 4 Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama’s largest city shot and killed a man who wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it happened Sunday. The man was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument about a dog earlier in the day. Mauldin says two officers were shot and two were grazed by bullets. He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)