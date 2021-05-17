City Backs Mental Health Program after Officer’s Conviction

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Leaders in an Alabama city have agreed to support the establishment of a new mental health crisis program.

Huntsville City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to back a diversion center that could help people experiencing mental difficulties. The center would be a project of the city, its police, and Wellstone Behavioral Health.

The vote came days after Huntsville officer William Darby was convicted of murder in the killing of Jeffrey Parker. The man called 911 in 2018 saying he intended to kill himself. Parker was shot to death while holding a gun to his own head.

