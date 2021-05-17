Eastdale Mall Cinema’s Grand Re-Opening Friday May 21st

by Ja Nai Wright

The Eastdale Mall Cinema is having a grand re-opening friday May 21, 2021 at 5-pm. It was last open on March 13, 2013. The theater was previously owned by Carmike Cinemas and is now owned by Goodrich Quality Theaters.

The cinema will be open 7 days a week, and there have been a lot of changes that officials say they are exited to debut

“The opportunity to open a theater seven days a week here in the river region, and for people to have something to be able to come to affordable and cleanliness, safety,affordability and be able to offer something that the public will surely enjoy and be able to come watch first run movies and enjoy themselves and have a good time.”- Richard Holman, Eastdale Mall General Manager

Since the theater was under construction during the global pandemic, they made key changes to ensure the safety of their guests including COVID-friendly seating. The cinema also features one theater with reclining chairs that are also placed with social distancing in mind.

The theater will feature matinees, showcase all new movies and even includes birthday party packages for the kids.

click here to find out more or to purchase movie tickets.