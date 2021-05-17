Man Wanted for February 17th Atlanta Murder Captured in Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers and the United States Marshals Task Force announced the arrest of a man wanted for Murder. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas faces Murder charges after his arrest in Covington County. The arrest occurred on Friday, May 14.

The 22nd 22nd District Covington County Drug Task Force, the Andalusia Police Department, and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force all assisted in the arrest of Thomas.

Thomas is currently in the Covington County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Atlanta. Police wanted Thomas for his role in an February 17th Atlanta homicide.