Montgomery County Mugshots (04/14/21-04/23/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/19 BROOKS, DONTEZ – Probation Violation

2/19 BROWN, JOSHUA – Domestic Violence 2nd Burglary III

3/19 CADE, KENRIC – Trafficking Methamphetamine

4/19 CARSON, STEVEN – Fraudulent use of Credit Card

5/19 CHANEY, STEPHANIE – Operate Vehicle w.o Insurance



6/19 FLYNN, KENDRICK – Robbery 1st

7/19 FOSTER JR, DOUGLAS – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

8/19 HARDIE, EMMIT – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)

9/19 HAYES, MARKESE – Assault 3rd

10/19 KING, HARVEY – Auto Burglary



11/19 MOORE, ALFRED – Attempted Rape

12/19 MOORE, EUGENE – Burglary III

13/19 MOORE, NIGEL – Robbery 1st

14/19 PALMER, TIMOTHY – Violation of Community Notification Act

15/19 RICHARDS, CHRISTOPHER – Theft of Property 1st



16/19 SANDERS, ROOSEVELT – Burglary III (Unoccupied)

17/19 SIMMONS SR, JAMAR – Child Abuse

18/19 STALLWORTH, JAMES – Violation of Community Notification Act

19/19 WILLIAMS, ROBERT – Theft of Property 1st







































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 4/14-4/23!

All are innocent until proven guilty.