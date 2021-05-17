Summer-Like Pattern Develops this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MAINLY SUNNY AND DRY DAYS: It looks like it will be a workweek with mainly dry conditions as Mother Nature decides to crank up the heat across the Southeast by the end of the week as ridging will allow temperatures to reach the lower 90s in some spots. Today and tomorrow will be rather similar as there will be a mix of sun and clouds on both days. High temperatures will be reaching the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be warmer and more humid. Skies will be mostly clear across the area, but there will be a very small chance of an afternoon shower over the extreme northern parts of the area. Highs will be up in the mid to upper 80s across Central Alabama.

Heat levels start rising for Thursday and Friday while there will be plenty of sunshine and very few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and reaching the upper 80s to perhaps to low 90s on Friday.

HOT WEEKEND WEATHER: The heat continues to build as Saturday and Sunday will continue to feature very few clouds and plenty of sunshine. No rain is expected and highs will reach the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan