Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler



We cross over into the second half of May and all of sudden mother nature wants to turn up the heat big time! We could see 90+ degree heat over the upcoming weekend or early next week. In the mean time, it’s a gradual warm up through the work week. High pressure will keep the skies mostly rain free. The exception will be our western counties where a few showers or storms can’t be ruled out through Wednesday. High pressure really digs in late week providing us dry air and tons of sunshine. This will boost temps into the upper 80s and approaching 90 in spots. It’s a weather setup that will definitely make it feel a lot like summer! Next opportunity for rain may try to work in here around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.