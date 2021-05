Two People Shot on Kelly Circle in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Circle in Montgomery that left two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say this afternoon at about 1:30 p.m., they and fire medics were called to the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. The men who had been shot were taken to a hospital.

Police say they have no other information to release as they continue to investigate what happened.