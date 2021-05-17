Warm With Rain Chances Slim To None This Week

by Ben Lang

After a mainly sunny and dry weekend, the weather pattern changes a bit early this week. At midday, some locations were closer to a partly cloudy sky, and it looks like many of us see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity trends a little higher today, which could allow for a stray shower to form this afternoon. Any rain that occurs would be light, isolated, and brief. The vast majority of our area remains completely dry. Temperatures trend a bit warmer today, with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures won’t fall into the 50s overnight like they did for the last several nights. Lows range from the low to mid 60s. This evening looks warmer too, with temperatures falling from the upper 70s at 7PM to near 70° by 11PM.

Rain chances remain very slim through Wednesday, but not completely zero. An isolated shower or storm could form Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon, but each night looks dry. Temperatures generally top out in the mid 80s Tuesday, and mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Low temperatures fall into the mid 60s each night.

Thursday and Friday’s rain chances drop back to zero. Expect a mostly sunny sky each day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day. Temperatures turn up a notch of the weekend. A strengthening high pressure ridge aloft and at the surface lead to sinking, warming air and little if any cloud cover. Rain chances remain zero, while afternoon highs approach 90° Saturday, and reach the low 90s Sunday.

It looks like the hot/dry pattern continues next week as the upper level and surface ridge remain nearby.